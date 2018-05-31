Can you wear my company's shirt? Get your shirt featured for $20

Proceed to payment

FAQ

Who is wearing my shirt?

Your shirt will be worn by me, Davis Baer. I will tweet your custom message, with a picture of myself wearing your shirt.

How much does it cost?

$20

Only $1 for orders placed on 5/31/18 and 6/1/18.

Can I place multiple orders?

Yes.

When will you tweet our company's shirt?

Whatever day you specify in your order.



If no day is specified, I will tweet it as soon as the shirt arrives.

Can I send you something offensive?

No.

But you only have, like, a thousand followers on Twitter...

True, but by tomorrow, it could be 2,000.

By next month, it might be 50,000.

Are you a model?

Absolutely not.

How can I be a shirt wearer?

To be considered for a shirt wearer role, retweet this tweet.



After, send me a DM on Twitter.

Made by Davis Baer