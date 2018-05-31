Can you wear my company's shirt?
FAQ
Who is wearing my shirt?
Your shirt will be worn by me, Davis Baer. I will tweet your custom message, with a picture of myself wearing your shirt.
How much does it cost?
$20
Only $1 for orders placed on 5/31/18 and 6/1/18.
Can I place multiple orders?
Yes.
When will you tweet our company's shirt?
Whatever day you specify in your order.
If no day is specified, I will tweet it as soon as the shirt arrives.
Can I send you something offensive?
No.
But you only have, like, a thousand followers on Twitter...
True, but by tomorrow, it could be 2,000.
By next month, it might be 50,000.
Are you a model?
Absolutely not.
How can I be a shirt wearer?
To be considered for a shirt wearer role, retweet this tweet.
After, send me a DM on Twitter.
Made by Davis Baer
Payment
Your submission was received.
Please pay $1 below:
A Men's Large shirt can be sent to:
Davis Baer
306 Haldeman Dr
Cranberry Township, PA 16066